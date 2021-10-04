'I told PSG in July I wanted to leave': Mbappe

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 05:48 pm

'I told PSG in July I wanted to leave': Mbappe

“I asked to leave,” the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal “I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.”

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Toulouse - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 25, 2019 Paris St Germain&#039;s Kylian Mbappe reacts. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Toulouse - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 25, 2019 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts. Reuters

Kylian Mbappe confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC.

The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million, but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes."I asked to leave," the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal "I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement."

Mbappe can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.

He asked to go in July and hoped to leave with a good deal and respect on all sides. Reports that his request was in the last week of August made him sound like a thief, Mbappe said.

"I said, 'If you don't want me to go, I will stay'," Mbappe told his interviewer, former France and PSG player Jérôme Rothen. "It's a club that that's given me a lot and I've always been happy."

PSG rejected Madrid's interest then signed free agent Lionel Messi in August to form a superstar attack with Mbappé and Neymar as the club pursues a first Champions League title.

Extracts of the interview were published Monday one day ahead of a longer interview being broadcast.

Mbappe has knuckled down and focused on his duties at PSG despite the ongoing transfer saga, recording four goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

