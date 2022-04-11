I support Mushfiq bhai playing the reverse sweep: Mominul

Sports

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:48 pm

I support Mushfiq bhai playing the reverse sweep: Mominul

"This is not a shot out of the cricket book. He can play it if he wants. It's not like he hasn't scored runs playing this shot before. I think we all should support him, and I do support him in this regard."

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Much has been talked about Mushfiqur Rahim playing a reverse sweep and losing his wicket in a crucial moment in the past few months. Even Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon questioned his shot as he produced yet another brain-fade moment in the recently concluded second Test at Gqeberha. But Bangladesh's Test skipper Mominul Haque, in the post-match press conference, said he supports Mushfiq playing the shot and urged everyone to support him as well.

"He plays this shot in all formats, be it ODI or T20I or even Test cricket. You can talk about it, but this is a cricket shot, no?" Mominul said during the press conference.

"This is not a shot out of the cricket book. He can play it if he wants. It's not like he hasn't scored runs playing this shot before. I think we all should support him, and I do support him in this regard," he added. 

But the timing of the shot raised questions. Mushfiq just reached his fifty before playing the shot and getting dismissed in the first innings. Mominul requested the media to not make a big fuss out of it.

"I can request you (not to make a big fuss). If you talk a lot about it, it will be harmful to both him and the team. If he gets run playing the shot, then be it," he concluded.

The Tiger eventually lost the Test by 332 runs after being all out for 80 in the fourth innings, chasing a target of 413 runs. However, Bangladesh indeed lost the match when they were bowled out for 217 in the first innings, to concede a huge 236-run lead.

Mushfiqur looked in sublime touch to bail the side of out danger but after making 51 runs and with six overs to end the day, Mushfiqur suddenly played a reverse sweep shot, which caused his dismissal and triggered a sensational batting collapse.

