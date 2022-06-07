'I never said that the board didn't contact me': Tamim clears confusion regarding previous statement

Sports

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:07 pm

'I never said that the board didn't contact me': Tamim clears confusion regarding previous statement

The veteran cricketer confirmed that he has had discussions with the BCB several times regarding his T20I career and mentioned that the board very well knows about his plans.

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:07 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Opening batter Tamim Iqbal, who has taken a six-month break from T20Is, stated in a private function a couple of days ago that he was not being given a chance to talk about his future in the T20I format while a lot of people were talking about this. On Tuesday, through a long Facebook status, Tamim cleared the confusion that he didn't say anything about the cricket board and will announce his decision in due time.

"I have noticed that a lot of people are getting confused or spreading confusion in the media about the future of my T20I career. In a program two days ago, I made it clear that I am not getting a chance to make an announcement while others are saying different things about me. But I never said that the board did not communicate or contact me," Tamim wrote.

The veteran cricketer confirmed that he has had discussions with the BCB several times regarding his T20I career and mentioned that the board very well knows about his plans.

"The board has discussed this with me several times. I took a six-month break after discussions with the board. Even after that I have talked with the board on several occasions. I never raised any questions about it."

Tamim told the reporters on Sunday, "Nobody gives me a chance to explain my plan regarding my T20s. Either you say it or someone else tells it [regarding my T20's future] and let it move like this because I am not given any chance to say anything. I have been playing for so long that at least I deserve it, what I feel or think they should hear from me."

He mentioned in the Facebook status that what he said was never directed to the board. "Did I mention here that no one contacted  me? Is there any such word or hint? I said in very simple language that I am not allowed to speak. I have taken a break of six months but the media is writing or saying various things, others are also saying what they think."

"I have regular contact with the board and they know very well what my thoughts are on T20Is. I just want to say that thing myself, I want that time."

Tamim urged everyone to wait for the perfect time. "I will definitely announce my decision when the time comes. There are still more than a month and a half left to be six months. But no one is waiting for that. That's sad," he concluded.

