I hope that a sporting wicket will be produced this time: Shakib

"I haven't had a look yet but I hope that a sporting wicket will be produced this time where both the batters and bowlers will feel that there is something in for them. I hope that the tournament opener will be an entertaining match," said Shakib. 

The eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 is going to kick off on Friday. In the opening match of the tournament, Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Fortune Barishal. The match will be held at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. 

The pitch is always a talking point when a match is held at the SBNCS. The pitch has been in favour of the bowlers for quite some time here but Barishal's captain Shakib believes that this time around the curator will produce a sporting wicket. 

"I haven't had a look yet but I hope that a sporting wicket will be produced this time where both the batters and bowlers will feel that there is something in for them. I hope that the tournament opener will be an entertaining match," said Shakib. 

Shakib has been named in the ICC men's ODI team of the year. The all-rounder said that it is a great sign for Bangladesh cricket. "We have been an excellent ODI side at home and away from home over the last few years. It's a testament of how well Bangladesh have played in the recent past. It's a great sign for Bangladesh cricket."

The 34-year-old cricketer said that they have had enough preparation ahead of their first match in the tournament. 

