I have nothing to lose: Rony Talukdar

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 07:07 pm

I have nothing to lose: Rony Talukdar

"I am playing the same game that I used to play eight years ago, this is how I play. I play with positive intent, always," he added.

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 07:07 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Rony Talukdar, on Thursday, said he has nothing to lose after returning to the national team after eight years. 

He has been a fresh breath of air in the Tigers' batting lineup in T20I cricket. Bangladesh tried 17 different opening pairs in T20I cricket in the past two years but didn't get the outcome they were expecting. Rony has come in and played a valuable part not only in scoring runs for himself but also in enabling his partner Litton Das to play his natural game.

The right-handed batter was asked whether he is afraid to lose his place again if he plays one or two bad matches. 

"I have nothing to lose," Rony answered. 

"I am playing the same game that I used to play eight years ago, this is how I play. I play with positive intent, always," he added.

Rony mentioned the team management has given him the license to play his natural game just as he did in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"The team management has allowed me to play my way, they have seen me play in BPL. They asked me to repeat what I've done in BPL before the England series. 
Not afraid to lose my place again because the team management has encouraged me to play my game," he concluded.

