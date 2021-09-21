I feel no one will be keen to take my post while I'm alive: Papon

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 07:39 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has stated that the Bangladesh team still has a lot to improve especially in Tests and T20Is. He also lauded the cricketers for the success they've achieved recently. 

While speaking to the media after the board meeting on Tuesday, Hassan said, "There was a time when we were stuck. We didn't know how to win. But we've come a long way from there. We aren't a very good team though. But we've certainly improved," he said. 

"We have a lot to improve especially in Tests and T20Is. We are a decent team in ODIs though. But we have recently done well in T20Is and I hope we'll be able to build a strong team in this format in two years," Hassan added.

The BCB president said that the upcoming BCB elections will be slightly different this time around. Earlier, he hinted that he doesn't want to continue as the board president. So this time the election will be open.

"I am contesting the election without a panel. I want someone other than me to take the challenge. I feel no one will be keen to take the post (of the president) in my lifetime. It's not right. I want someone to at least say that he wants to take over from me," he said. 

In addition, the BCB president said, "I want new people on the board because I believe that new people will bring new ideas and that's how things will improve. We should grow new leaders. We have many new leaders in the country but no one is willing to take the responsibility it seems."

Hassan said that if someone replaces him as the board president, he would give him full support. "I will be very happy if someone takes over from me and I promise that he will get full support from my side even if all the members of the incumbent committee lose," he mentioned. 

"Everyone wants to be a director but not the president. I don't know the exact reason but this time I want to keep the election open. That I am the current president is probably the reason why there is no new face wanting to be the board president," Hassan further stated.

The BCB elections will be held in the first week of October and the newly elected committee will take charge before the commencement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
 

