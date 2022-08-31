I don't see any threatening bowlers in Sri Lanka: Khaled Mahmud

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:38 pm



After suffering a crushing loss against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka implied that Bangladesh are an easier opponent than Afghanistan and they don't have great bowlers barring Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Now Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud has talked back. According to him, Sri Lanka don't have any threatening bowlers. 



Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a virtual knockout game tomorrow in the ongoing Asia Cup and the winning team will go through to the Super 4s. After suffering a crushing loss against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka implied that Bangladesh are an easier opponent than Afghanistan and they don't have great bowlers barring Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Now Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud has talked back. According to him, Sri Lanka don't have any threatening bowlers. 

"Afghanistan's bowling attack is world-class. When it comes to Bangladesh, Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a great bowler and Shakib [Al Hasan] is world-class. Apart from them, they don't have world-class bowlers. I think the Bangladesh match will be easier," Shanaka said in the post-match presser.

Mahmud's verdict was blunt. "I don't know why [Dasun] Shanaka said that. I've heard that he said Bangladesh don't have world-class bowlers barring Shakib and Mustafizur. I don't see any [threatening] bowler in the Sri Lanka team. We have two [world-class bowlers]. They don't have bowlers of Shakib and Mustafizur's calibre," he said.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have lost to Afghanistan in their opening matches but they will have the opportunity to make amends on Thursday. 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / Dasun Shanaka

