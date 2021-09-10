I don't know what I must do to get respect: Neymar

Sports

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:58 pm

Related News

I don't know what I must do to get respect: Neymar

Despite his record for Brazil, the Paris Saint-Germain star feels he does not get the respect he deserves and does not know what he needs to do to earn it. 

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Neymar has demanded respect from his fellow Brazilians after breaking a national team record against Peru on Thursday.

The forward became his country's top scorer in World Cup qualifying when he struck in the 2-0 win in Recife, while he also set up the other goal.

Neymar's tally in the preliminary rounds of the tournament now stands at 12, putting him above Brazil greats Romario, Zico and Ronaldo.

Despite his record for Brazil, the Paris Saint-Germain star feels he does not get the respect he deserves and does not know what he needs to do to earn it. 

He told TV Globo: "Obviously, the team is the most important. I'm very happy to be the top scorer in the qualifiers, the most assists for the national team and soon, if all goes well, it will be an honour to pass Pele as the all-time top scorer.

"I don't know anymore what I have to do for people to respect me. This is normal, it's been a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too.

"Sometimes I don't even like to talk in interviews anymore, but at an important moment, I come to show up.

"I leave it to the guys to think a little bit."

Neymar's comments come days after he was criticised for looking overweight during his country's recent World Cup qualifying matches.

There were claims he was out of shape as they beat Chile 1-0 last week, but the 29-year-old laughed off the claims, saying the shirt he was wearing was too big.

"The shirt was size [large], I'm at the right weight. Next game I'll order an M," he posted on Instagram .

The former Santos and Barcelona hero is now his country's second top scorer of all time in official matches.

He has 69 goals to his name for Brazil and is edging ever closer to matching icon Pele, who finished his career with 77.

Neymar is suspended for Brazil's next World Cup qualifying match after being shown a yellow card against Peru.

Tite's team take on Venezuela in their next game on October 7, but Neymar can return for the clash against Colombia three days later.

Football

Neymar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

20h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

20h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

20h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds