I certainly did not resign from BCB: Nafees explains why he left Bangladesh's team during 3rd ODI

Bangladesh national cricket team's Operations Manager Nafees Iqbal clarified that 'emotion' got the better of him when he left the team during the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

The older brother of Tamim Iqbal, who also didn't get selected for Bangladesh's World Cup squad, wrote a Facebook post explaining the reason he left.

"I would like to clarify that my action of leaving the national team during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand was out of emotion as I was informed at the morning of the 3rd ODI 26th September that I will not be part of the World Cup contingent. Similar incident had happened ahead of the T20 World Cup last year. I am also human and do carry emotion like everyone else," Nafees wrote.

The former national team opener also explained that he did not quit the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Tamim's exclusion had nothing to do with it.

"I certainly did not resign from the BCB and nor my action had any relation to the ongoing situation of my younger brother Tamim Iqbal. The World Cup team was announced 6/7 hours later of my departure from the ground," he added.

Nafees also explained that he did everything he had to do as Operations Manager of the team before leaving the team and maintained the 'code of conduct' while at it.

"I have completely maintained the protocol and code of conduct with the board on the day. I had first shared my opinion with the head coach before coming to the field and then all the concerned BCB officials," he said.

"I ensured no job was left half done which includes signing the team sheet for the game, clearing the papers in the accounts department for the New Zealand series, returning the daily allowance that I was given for the World Cup," he added.

The 37-year-old finished his status by asking people making assumptions and rumours without knowing the facts to have some 'respect' towards the situation.

"I strongly believe situations as such deserve some respect and that one cannot throw his opinion without knowing the facts," he explained.

"I have been honest during my cricketing career and now as part of management of the Bangladesh national team, I ensure to give out my best output and will remain doing so," Nafees concluded.