'I am sure Taliban will support cricket in Afghanistan'

Sports

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

'I am sure Taliban will support cricket in Afghanistan'

Under Rajput, they won six out of 10 limited-overs series. Not only that, under him they gained Test status as well.

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 03:28 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Afghanistan is forcefully captured by the Taliban. Most people are not happy with the situation. So is former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput.

Rajput shares an emotional bond with the Afghans as he was the coach of the Afghan cricket team from 2016 to 2017.

Under Rajput, they won six out of 10 limited-overs series. Not only that, under him they gained Test status as well.

"Yes, it's definitely scary to see the images on television from Afghanistan. Some of the videos you see are really disturbing," said Rajput.

He left his job when Afghanistan Cricket Board asked him to come to Kabul. Rajput is now the coach of Zimbabwe for the last three years.

"Whatever happens, happens for the best. I moved on from Afghanistan and I am happy that I got an opportunity to work with Zimbabwe cricket since I didn't continue with Afghanistan" said the former India opener.

Rajput hoped that the Taliban will not harm cricket.

"I am sure that they will support cricket as it is Afghanistan's biggest sport. It brings lots of happiness in Afghan people's lives. I am in touch with most of the players. I spoke to them today. They were confident that cricket will not be disturbed," he concluded.

Cricket

Lalchand Rajput / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan