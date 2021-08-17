'I am sure Taliban will support cricket in Afghanistan'

Afghanistan is forcefully captured by the Taliban. Most people are not happy with the situation. So is former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput.

Rajput shares an emotional bond with the Afghans as he was the coach of the Afghan cricket team from 2016 to 2017.

Under Rajput, they won six out of 10 limited-overs series. Not only that, under him they gained Test status as well.

"Yes, it's definitely scary to see the images on television from Afghanistan. Some of the videos you see are really disturbing," said Rajput.

He left his job when Afghanistan Cricket Board asked him to come to Kabul. Rajput is now the coach of Zimbabwe for the last three years.

"Whatever happens, happens for the best. I moved on from Afghanistan and I am happy that I got an opportunity to work with Zimbabwe cricket since I didn't continue with Afghanistan" said the former India opener.

Rajput hoped that the Taliban will not harm cricket.

"I am sure that they will support cricket as it is Afghanistan's biggest sport. It brings lots of happiness in Afghan people's lives. I am in touch with most of the players. I spoke to them today. They were confident that cricket will not be disturbed," he concluded.