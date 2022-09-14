I am looking for impact, not performance: Sriram

Sports

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

I am looking for impact, not performance: Sriram

Sriram was brought in to instil a proper sporting project for the T20 setup in the country. He was brought in to revolutionise the dynamics of how the game is played here and to gradually integrate the modern style of T20 cricket into the Bangladesh cricket team. His statements seem promising in that regard.

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:34 pm
I am looking for impact, not performance: Sriram

Bangladesh cricket team's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram faced the media earlier today right after the announcement of Bangladesh's 15-man T20 World Cup squad and what he had to say was a welcome revelation for the fans.

Sriram was brought in to instil a proper sporting project for the T20 setup in the country. He was brought in to revolutionise the dynamics of how the game is played here and to gradually integrate the modern style of T20 cricket into the Bangladesh cricket team. His statements seem promising in that regard.

Speaking of the modern style of play, Sriram stated, "What I am looking for is impact, not performance. Bangladesh will win if seven or eight players make an impact. A 30 or a 25 in 17-18 balls is an impact for me. A small example of this is the way Mosaddek went after Hasaranga in the over after Mahmudullah got out, that's the impact. I think performance is overrated in T20 cricket. A team could still lose if they have performers. But if we have more impact, chances are, we will win more games."

Sriram has emphasised winning short battles within the game and carrying momentum from them. He added,"We want to win critical moments in the game. Bangladesh have lost a lot of close T20 games. The overall results would have looked a lot better had we won half of these games. Why are we losing close games is something I am really keen to understand. We need to have critical moment awareness. If we win small moments, overall we can string those results together. Chances are, we will win close games."

When asked about Bangladesh's recent Asia cup debacle, Sriram shared his two cents, "There was a huge positive in the way we played in the Asia Cup. We needed to win both games but it doesn't mean we didn't play good cricket. I please request everyone not to be results driven. Results are everything in sports but there needs to be a process and plan in place. As long as we have that direction, that's all I am accountable for."

Sriram was brought in to implement a style of play never seen before in Bangladesh's T20 setup. If he'll be able to execute it or not, only time will tell.

Cricket

BCB / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

24m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

49m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka