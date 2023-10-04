Hyderabadi biryani slowing Pakistan cricketers down, jokes Shadab Khan

"We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow (laughs)," remarked Shadab, injecting a dose of humour into the conversation.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In a lighthearted exchange, vice-captain Shadab Khan showcased his humorous side when quizzed about the dietary habits of Pakistani cricketers, particularly their consumption of Hyderabadi biryani. Acting as captain in Babar Azam's absence during the World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Australia, Shadab amusingly attributed the team's perceived sluggishness to the daily indulgence in the popular Indian dish.

"We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow (laughs)," remarked Shadab, injecting a dose of humour into the conversation.

Despite facing setbacks in both warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia, with Pakistan scoring over 300 runs but falling short of victory on both occasions, Shadab maintained an optimistic outlook. Against Australia, Pakistan posted a total of 337 in 47.4 overs in pursuit of a challenging target of 352. Noteworthy performances by Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz went unrewarded, and Marnus Labuschagne's crucial dismissal of Hasan Ali sealed Pakistan's fate.

However, Shadab appeared unfazed by the defeats, emphasizing the positive aspects of the team's performance.

"Result is not important. We took a lot of positives. Our attitude was good, result not in our hands. I think our 11 is sorted; we just wanted to give time to the bench to show their skills. When you play against Australia and New Zealand, you get confidence. We got a little bit of experience of conditions [in Hyderabad]," he stated.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is gearing up for its opening World Cup match against the Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, scheduled for Friday, October 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Shadab expressed confidence in the team's preparedness and highlighted the significance of gaining experience in the challenging conditions encountered during the warm-up matches.

