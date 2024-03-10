Hridoy found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during third T20I

“The incident happened in the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings, when Hridoy turned around after being dismissed and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lanka players,” the media release from the ICC read.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Towhid Hridoy was fined 15 percent of his match fees after he was found to have breached Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The incident happened in the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings, when Hridoy 
 turned around after being dismissed and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lanka players," the media release from the ICC read.

Nuwan Thushara picked up a hat-trick in the game, with Hridoy being his second victim.

"This conduct was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. He was fined 15 percent of his match fees.

"In addition, a demerit point has been added to Towhid's disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC added.

The charges were brought in by on-field umpires Sharfuddoula and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman.

