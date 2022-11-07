How the Tigers fared Down Under

Bangladesh had the opportunity to reach the semis of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Australia's soil, where they never played any T20Is before and create history. But they missed out on the opportunity and even finished the Super 12 stage in fifth place, just behind the Netherlands due to a negative NRR.

There were a few individual flashes of brilliance behind the two victories, but they were not enough. The team didn't have a proper match-winner who would guide them home in crucial moments.

All 15 players of the squad played in at least one of the matches in the tournament for Bangladesh. The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at how Bangladeshi players performed individually in the T20 World Cup.

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 6.5/10 (Runs: 180, average: 36.00)

Despite all the criticisms from the media and the fans, Shanto actually scored the most runs for Bangladesh in the tournament. He bagged 180 runs from the five innings, including two fifties, at an average of 36.00. His strike rate (116.64) was not up to the mark, one could argue. But it was his innings (77 off 55 balls) that helped Bangladesh post a decent total against Zimbabwe and eventually win the match. The southpaw hit 20 boundaries and two maximums in the tournament. He took two catches as well.

Litton Das - 5.5/10 (Runs: 127, average: 25.40)

Considering his form in the past year, a lot was expected from Litton coming into the T20 World Cup. But he could hardly live up to that expectation. His exquisite 60-run innings showed a glimpse of sealing the match against India but it went in vain eventually. Apart from that, Litton got started in a number of matches but failed to utilise them. He hit 11 boundaries and two maximums in the tournament. Litton grabbed three catches in the tournament, the joint-most for Bangladeshi outfield fielders.

Soumya Sarkar - 3/10 (Runs: 49, wickets: 1)

The rating may seem like Bangladesh's batting score early in the powerplay, but that was Soumya's performance in the tournament. To be honest, nothing much was expected from him as he was out of the team since the last T20 World Cup and didn't perform that well in the domestic circuit as well. He got his chance just because "he plays well in pace-friendly conditions", but he could not. Soumya played four matches where he scored 49 runs in total at an average of 12.25. He hit the joint-most sixes (3) for Bangladesh in the tournament. He bowled in one innings against the Netherlands, where he was asked to defend 24 runs in the final over and almost gave everyone a heart attack.

Shakib Al Hasan - 4.5/10 (Runs: 44, wickets: 6)

Bangladesh's only big-stage player over the years and the captain of the team. He miserably failed with the bat, especially when his sensible batting was much needed against India in Adelaide. He played rush shots on a couple of occasions to get out and put the team in more danger. The country's best cricketer scored only 44 runs from the five innings that he batted at an average below 10 and his strike rate was below 100, 95.65 to be exact. The southpaw didn't have the best of times in bowling as well despite bagging six wickets. He was the most expensive (8.78 economy rate) among Bangladeshi bowlers who bowled a minimum of 10 overs in the tournament.

Afif Hossain - 5/10 (Runs: 95, wickets: 1)

Afif didn't have a great outing overall in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Despite being the third-highest run scorer (95) for the team, his irresponsible batting against India will haunt the fans for a long time. But his quickfire 38 and 29 against Netherlands and Zimbabwe respectively did help the Tigers eventually. Afif's average (23.75) and strike rate (125.00) were decent. He grabbed two catches in the tournament and bagged a wicket with the ball in hand.

Mosaddek Hossain - 3.5/10 (Runs: 38, Wickets: 2)

A poor outing both with bat and ball for the all-rounder. But he will get some bonus mark for his cool and calm final over against Zimbabwe after late dramas kept unfolding at Brisbane. Mosaddek managed to accumulate 38 runs from the five innings that he batted in the tournament with an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 97.43. The right-handed batter hit two 4s and two 6s in the five innings. He bagged two wickets, both coming against Zimbabwe at an economy of 9.14.

Nurul Hasan - 3.5/10 (Runs: 41, dismissals: 5)

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't perform the way he and the team would have expected. He only managed to bag 41 runs from the five matches that he played with only 25* being the best. His average (10.25) and strike rate (97.61) were poor as well. The five dismissals may seem the only positive thing for him during the World Cup but he missed quite a few chances too. And who would forget that no-ball blunder in the last ball against Zimbabwe that initiated all the drama?

Taskin Ahmed - 7/10 (Wickets: 8, runs:23)

Taskin Ahmed was probably the only standout performer for Bangladesh in the tournament. His fiery bowling made the batters suffer and set the tone early in the innings in most matches including the two victories. The right-arm quick bagged eight wickets in the tournament, comfortably the most of the team. His average (16.37) and economy rate (7.27) were brilliant as well. He bowled 18 overs and picked up a wicket in every 13.5 deliveries. Apart from his bowling, Tasking managed to score 23 runs in the tournament including two boundaries and one maximum.

Mustafizur Rahman - 6.5/10 (Wickets: 3, runs: 9)

Whether the Fizz is coming back or not is a different argument but Mustafiz was at his near-best during the T20 World Cup. He was the most economical bowler (5.60) for Bangladesh (minimum 15 overs) and complemented Taskin so well. He kept things tight in all the matches, even against South Africa when every other bowler went for more than 8-9 runs per over. Apart from his brilliant bowling, Mustafiz grabbed three catches and scored 9 runs with the bat where he hit a maximum as well.

Hasan Mahmud - 5.5/10 (Wickets: 6)

The youngster impressed in his very first outing on the big stage. He was the second-highest wicket-taker (6) in the team at an average of 22.23. Even his economy rate was pretty decent (8.37) considering the opponents he faced. His most expensive outing was against India where he gave away 47 runs from his quota of four overs, but he also picked up three wickets that day. He was most impressive in the first match against the Netherlands where his economy rate was an unbelievable 3.75 along with two important wickets.

Yasir Ali - 1/10 (Runs:5)

A very poor outing considering what was expected of Yasir. He only managed to score five runs in total from the three matches he played. His scores against Netherlands, Zimbabwe and India were 3,1* and 1 respectively. He didn't hit any boundaries in the three innings. And his strike rate was 55.55.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 1.5/10 (Runs:11, Wickets:0)

Miraz only played one match in the tournament, against South Africa. He failed to prove his worth with the ball where he conceded 32 runs from 3 overs and managed to score only 11 runs from 13 balls. And he didn't hit any boundaries either.

Nasum Ahmed - 5/10 (Wickets:1, Runs: 7)

Nasum too had only one appearance in the tournament which came against Pakistan in Adelaide. He did pretty well with the ball in hand. He picked up one wicket and kept things tight when he was asked to. His economy rate was 3.50 as Bangladesh tried to defend 127 to reach the semis. He hit one boundary when he came on to bat and scored seven runs at a strike rate of 100.

Ebadot Hossain - 3.5/10 (Wickets:1)

Like Nasum, Ebadot too made his only appearance against Pakistan. He picked up one wicket from his 3.1 overs and gave away 25 runs at an economy rate of 7.89.

Shoriful Islam - 0/10 (Wickets:0)

A failed outing for Shoriful in Australia. He got only one chance in the tournament and failed miserably against India in Adelaide. He was the most expensive bowler that day giving away 57 runs for no wicket from his four overs at an economy of 14.25.