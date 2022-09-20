How the Saff winning team spent their day before returning home

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:28 pm

How the Saff winning team spent their day before returning home

They visited various places of interest in Kathmandu. Sanjida Akhter, Rituporna Chakma and others spent the afternoon shopping after lunch. Some of them have posted pictures and videos on their social media handles.

After their successful Saff mission, the Bangladesh team will arrive in Dhaka at 1:15 on Wednesday. 

Sabina Khatun won the man of the tournament award, scoring a tournament-high 8 goals in the team's title-winning campaign. Bangladesh's Rupana Chakma became the best goalkeeper. All the prizes of the tournament went into the hands of Bangladesh.

The indomitable girls of Bangladesh had a great day in Nepal after winning a dream tournament. 

Mahfuza Akhtar Kiran, Chairman of the Women's Wing of BFF said how Bangladeshi girls are spending their time in Nepal.

After the match, Sabina and co did not spend the day lying down on the bed.

They visited various places of interest in Kathmandu. Sanjida Akhter, Rituporna Chakma and others spent the afternoon shopping after lunch.

Some of them have posted pictures and videos on their social media handles.

After shopping, the Bangladesh team will go to the Bangladesh Embassy at the invitation of Bangladesh Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury in Kathmandu. The team will have dinner there.

After that, they will start preparing to return home as heroes. 

Earlier, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury sent an invitation to the Bangladesh team before the tournament. But coach Golam Rabbani Chhotan did not let the team to stay focused. The team is finally going to that invitation tonight. 

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Women's Championship

