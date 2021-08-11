How much will Messi earn at PSG?

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 01:12 pm

How much will Messi earn at PSG?

Photo: PSG
Photo: PSG

Lionel Messi's stunning move to Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed and with it his long-held status as one of the highest-paid players in world football.

It has been reported that PSG have offered Messi a salary worth around €35million a season after tax.

The deal is for two years, with the option of a third year. Messi is ready to accept and an official announcement could come in the next 24 hours.

Looking at the €35m take-home salary works out at just shy of €3m per month (€2.91m to be more precise).

According to reports, Messi will take home €729,000 a week, or €104,000 a day or €8,680 per hour or €144.68 per minute or €2.41 per second.

These are all rough estimates, of course.

On top of that, Messi will also pocket a €25m signing on fee.

Interestingly, it is more than Neymar's reported €31m-a-year wages and PSG remain in talks with Kylian Mbappe over an extension to his contract, which has just one year to run and will be of similar expense.

For the first time in his career, the Argentina legend will play for a club that is not Barcelona, having left Camp Nou in emotional circumstances last weekend.

After the announcement was made, Messi told PSG's official website, "I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris. The club and his vision are a perfect match for my ambitions. I'm determined to build something great for the club and the fans. I can't wait to step onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes." 



