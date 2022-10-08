How Buttler changed his approach while chasing after experience in BPL

Sports

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

How Buttler changed his approach while chasing after experience in BPL

However, the England captain spoke about a conversation between Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels during the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that made him review his approach while chasing in T20s. Bravo and Samuels were his team-mates in the Comilla Victorians in that edition of the BPL. 

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 08:23 pm
How Buttler changed his approach while chasing after experience in BPL

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler travelled to Pakistan with the team but couldn't play in the seven-match T20I series because of a nagging calf injury. The right-handed batter, on Saturday, declared himself "hundred percent fit" and will be taking the field as captain in the three-match T20I series against the T20 World Cup hosts Australia. 

Buttler is currently one of the most in-form batters in limited-overs cricket. He has 1195 runs in T20s this year at an average of a touch under 45 and a strike-rate of 151.26. He is England's most important player at the top of the order and a lot will depend on him when England start their World Cup campaign. 

Buttler's playing style has changed over the years, so has his playing role. He started his T20 career for Somerset as a lower order batter. Buttler batted at as low as number nine in his debut game in 2009. He moved to the opening position in 2016 and has been a different beast altogether in the new role. 

Buttler looks to bat as long as possible as an opener - generally goes hard in the powerplays, focuses on rotating the strike in the middle overs before looking to hit everything out of the park in the slog overs. He has been successful following this process and scored four hundreds this year itself in T20s. 

However, the England captain spoke about a conversation between Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels during the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that made him review his approach while chasing in T20s. Bravo and Samuels were his team-mates in the Comilla Victorians in that edition of the BPL. 

"I heard a few guys talk about it like 'there's eight overs left, if we hit five sixes in that time, we'll win the game'. It's just a different way of thinking," he said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo. 

"It actually came from Darren Bravo in the Bangladesh Premier League. He was in my team and I remember him running out and saying that to Marlon Samuels. I'd never really thought like that before. I'd always be thinking about how many runs we needed per over. I've just found it's a way of taking pressure off."

That was the only season Buttler played the BPL in his career. Although he had a forgettable experience (average of 18 and strike-rate of 110) with the bat, Buttler actually learned something new and started to approach chases like that. 

 

Cricket

Jos Buttler / Bangladesh Premier League / Comilla Victorians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

6h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

6h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

19m | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

1h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

3h | Videos
Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO