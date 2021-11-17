How and where to get BD vs PAK series tickets

Sports

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 06:20 pm

How and where to get BD vs PAK series tickets

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto

In March last year, Bangladesh played a series against Zimbabwe at home. In that series, the spectators got the opportunity to be present on the field for the last time. Then the cricket ground came to a standstill due to coronavirus. Later cricket returned to the field but the spectators did not return. Several series are played without spectators. The spectators are finally returning to the field.

With the Bangladesh-Pakistan series, the wait of the spectators to watch the game on the field is ending. However, this time the whole gallery is not being opened. About 50 percent of the capacity will be allowed to enter the field. Only vaccinated spectators will be able to enter the field.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the sale of tickets would start from October 16. Tickets will be on sale at some counters of Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium. Tickets will go on sale from 9am to 6pm on Thursday. Tickets will be available at the designated counter of the stadium on the day of the match if\ remained.

The BCB chief executive said, "Tickets will be available at Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium from tomorrow. Tickets will be sold at a few counters. This time no bank or online ticket is being sold. We are releasing 50 percent tickets due to restrictions. If tickets are available after the sale at the Suhrawardy counter, they will be available at the Mirpur Stadium counter before the match."

Ticket prices have been kept the same. Tickets will be available at a minimum price of 100 taka. Regarding this, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "There has been no change in the ticket price, it has been kept the same as before. Tickets are available for Grand Stand BDT 1000.00, VIP Stand BDT 500.00, Club House BDT 300.00, Southern/Northern Stands BDT 150.00, and Eastern Stand BDT 100.00."

Not only one has to buy ticket, they have to get two vaccinations as well. Vaccination certificate must be shown at the time of entering the field. The BCB chief executive said, "In order to enter the field, one has to take two vaccines and show the certificate at the gate. We will do our best to ensure that."

Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two Tests and three T20s. The first T20 will be played on November 19 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The next two matches will be played on November 20 and 22 in Mirpur. The first Test will start on November 26 in Chittagong. The second Test will start on December 4 in Mirpur.

