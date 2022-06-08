The hottest transfers available this summer

The transfer market works in a way of its own. When it comes to the price of a specific player, it’s not just about his footballing abilities and qualities on the pitch. As a matter of fact, in the commercial world of football, the marketability and global commercial demand of an athlete take precedence in the evaluation of the final price of a player.

So begins the two months of each year when the European football fans are devoid of all the on-field action, this is when the transfer window sagas tend to keep them entertained. The despair of losing out on their favourite players; paired with the expectations of a new marquee signing is what keeps them glued to their phone screens, waiting for constant updates.

At TBS, we picked out five of the hottest ongoing marketable footballers who are expected to be on the move in this window.

Paul Pogba:
The love-hate relationship between the Mancunian faithful and the French superstar has finally culminated with the official news of Pogba not renewing his contract at Old Trafford. When it comes to commercial values and marketability, not a lot of players come close to Pogba. He is rumoured to return to Juventus this window and with Dybala leaving Turin, this deal only seems like a matter of time.

Paulo Dybala:
It has been rumoured that Dybala's agents have been in England to speak with several clubs. However, the latest updates from renowned transfer market journalist Fabrizio Romano suggest that Inter Milan has made direct contact with Dybala's representatives and is leading the race to sign "La Joya".

Romelu Lukaku:
The day Romelu Lukaku messed up with the Chelsea faithful on a Sky Italia interview where he expressed his desire to return to Inter, everything started going downhill for him. The Belgian threw yet another tantrum when he recently expressed his desire to move back to Inter, before even completing one whole year at Chelsea. However, as of this moment, this deal is still in its early stage and hasn't gained much credibility yet.

Frenkie de Jong:
So far, it seems that 'De Jong to Manchester United' is going to be THE transfer saga of this window. It's no secret that newly-appointed Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag wants to rekindle his past successful relationship with the Ajax academy graduate and would love to have the Barcelona midfielder don the red and white of United this season. However, the player has not been very vocal about these speculations. As of now, the latest update is that the two boards have been in direct contact over the future of de Jong but United are yet to make an official bid. With the billion-dollar debt hanging over their shoulders, offloading a player of the stature of de Jong could help Barcelona out in the long run.

Robert Lewandowski:
The Polish talisman has publicly stated earlier that he wants to end his successful stint with Bayern Munich. Moreover, he has made it very clear that the only destination he wants is Barcelona. Lewandowski's super-agent had been in contact with Barca's president since March. Apparently, the striker already has a verbal agreement with Barcelona but since the Spanish side is undergoing financial difficulties at present, it could take some time for this deal to be official.

