A helicopter stuns the practice session of Mashrafe and Co

When the helicopter landed on the field, it was dark all around with dust in the air. The cricketers ran to a safe place. After that the practice was stopped for about 20 minutes.

On Sunday at 1:10 pm, Minister Dhaka was practicing at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. Mohammad Shahzad and Tamim Iqbal were batting in the two nets on the west side of the stadium. Others were just playing football and gathering crowds next to the net. Meanwhile, an air ambulance of the helicopter flew. Landed on the field. Unable to understand anything, the Dhaka cricketers left the practice and stood there for about 20 minutes.

The sight of such a sudden helicopter landing on the playground is rare. Mashrafe bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad did not understand what was happening. When the helicopter landed on the field, it was dark all around with dust in the air. The cricketers ran to a safe place. After that the practice was stopped for about 20 minutes.

It was learned that there was no involvement of the stadium authorities or the BPL team with the helicopter at MA Aziz Stadium. The helicopter was allowed to land at the stadium to take an ill patient to Dhaka for advanced treatment. However, since the helicopter did not land in the right place as instructed, trouble was created in the field.

Sahabuddin Shamim, additional general secretary of the district sports body, said, "The helicopter had been allowed to land for humanitarian reasons. We had been informed in advance, we did inform the cricket board and Dhaka team about the matter. The pilot accidentally landed near the practice on the west side, even though the place was fixed on the east side. Due to this panic spread.

Shamim said they had allowed the helicopter to land to take a patient to Dhaka who was seriously injured in a car accident. The patient was seriously injured in a road accident a few days ago. He suffered severe head and hand injuries. After being kept in life support for a few days, he got better and today he was taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

