Heartbreak for Bangladesh again as they lose by four runs against South Africa

12:05 am: And it's all over as South Africa manage to hold their nerve and edge the game by four runs.

Keshav Maharaj needed to defend 11 runs off his last over and despite bowling three full tosses, two of them resulted in the wickets of the set Mahmudullah Riyad (20 runs from 27 balls) and Jaker Ali (8 runs from 9 balls).

11:50 pm: There's late drama in the match as Kagiso Rabada dismisses the set Towhid Hridoy for 37 as Bangladesh require 18 from 12 balls for victory.

Hridoy was out LBW off of a delivery that was clipping the top of leg stump according to hawk-eye ball tracking technology but Rabada barely appealed as umpire raised his finger.

11:30 pm: Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad have formed a 33-run partnership to edge Bangladesh ahead in a tight run chase against South Africa.

The Tigers need 31 runs from 30 balls and have six wickets in hand to win their first-ever T20I against South Africa.

Hridoy is batting on 29 runs from 28 balls while Mahmudullah is on 14 from as many deliveries.

Mahmudullah could have been dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the 12th over when Marco Jansen dropped a tough chance at first slip when the right-handed batter was on 6.

11:07 pm: Shanto departed after a sluggish 14 off 23 balls. Bangladesh are 50/4 after 10 overs. They now need 64 runs to win from 10 overs.

10:51 pm: Litton departs soon after the powerplay ends to keshav Maharaj. Maharaj tossed this one up, and got it to dip on a very full length on leg stump. Litton had made room, and went to drive hard, but ended up chipping straight to Miller. Shakib comes in to bat.

10:44 pm: Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim early in their chase oof 114 runs. Kagiso Rabada bagged the wicket of Tanzid ( 9 off 9 balls). Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das have steadied the ship taking Bangladesh to 24/1 after 5 overs.

10:10 pm: Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed removed the set pair of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller as Bangladesh kept the runs in check against South Africa.

Miller and Klaasen put on a record 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which is the highest for any wicket in New York.

First, Klaasen was dismissed by Taskin in the 18th over for 46 and then in the 19th over Miller was removed by a top-spinner by Rishad; Miller scored 29 as the Proteas eventually managed 113/6 in their 20 overs

9:40 pm: Mahmudullah Riyad could have had a wicket in the first ball of the 11th over but wicketkeeper Litton Das failed to cling on to what was a difficult chance off a David Miller edge.

Miller and Henrich Klaasen have now put on a 61-run partnership off 64 balls.

Miller is on 26 from 30 balls and Klaasen on 34 runs from 35 balls with South Africa at 84/4 after 15 overs.

9:20 pm: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller are looking to repair the early damage done by Bangladesh and have South Africa at 57/4 after 10 overs.

They have built a 34-run partnership with Klaasen on 21 from 20 balls and Miller on 13 from 16 balls.

Klaasen has got going with back-to-back sixes off Rishad Hossain's second over and a lesson that any tiny error in length will be pounced on.

Rishad went full and Klaasen hit him 91 metres straight down the ground; Rishad went slightly shorter, and Klaasen waited for it and pulled to the longer boundary.

9:00 pm: Bangladesh are on top after Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed did the early damage by taking four South African top-order batters for just 23 runs.

Tanzim took the wickets of Reeza Hendricks (0 from 1 ball), Quinton de Kock (11 runs from 11 balls), and Tristan Stubbs (0 from 5 balls) while Taskin got rid of the captain Aiden Markram (4 runs from 8 balls).

South Africa's top three have struggled at the tournament this far with just 61 runs collectively in nine trips to the crease.

Here's how they've done so far:

Reeza Hendricks: 4 v Sri Lanka, 3 v Netherlands, 0 v Bangladesh

Quinton de Kock: 20 v Sri Lanka, 0 v Netherlands, 18 v Bangladesh

Aiden Markram: 0 v Sri Lanka, 12 v Netherlands, 4 v Bangladesh

And of teams that have played more at least two matches, only Uganda and PNG worse averages.

For the first time in his short international career (this is just his eighth match), Tanzim Hasan has taken two wickets and the second was the big one: Quinton de Kock, who went for a full-blooded pull and missed. The wide was the only run Tanzim conceded in his second over.