‘Heart destroyed seeing two defeats yesterday’: Mashrafe

Former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team and Member of Parliament Mashrafe bin Mortaza expressed sadness on his social media handle following arson attacks on a Hindu village in Rangpur on Sunday night.

"We have seen two defeats yesterday," Mashrafe said in his social media post pointing to the Bangladesh team's defeat to Scotland in the T20 World Cup, and the incident of fire in Rangpur's Pirganj.

"One was Bangladesh team's defeat, which has hurt me. And, another defeat belongs to the whole of Bangladesh, which has destroyed my heart. We never wanted this version of Bangladesh. Many dreams and many stories of fights of lives have finished in a blink of an eye. May Allah show us the right way," he added.

Police have detained 42 people in connection with arson attacks on the homes of Hindu community members at Boro Karimpur Majhipara village in Pirganj upazila over a post on social media on Sunday night.

The attackers set fire to 20-25 houses and shops of Hindus at the village around 8pm on Sunday, said deputy commissioner of Rangpur Asif Hasan on Monday.

The attackers also looted cash, cattle and other valuables from the houses.