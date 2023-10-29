Head waited years to open for Australia, wants to the make most of it

Sports

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Head waited years to open for Australia, wants to the make most of it

Head, who started opening six years after his 2016 One Day International (ODI) debut, set the tone for the highest-scoring match in World Cup history by hitting 109 off 67 balls in his first match back since fracturing a finger in September.

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Head waited years to open for Australia, wants to the make most of it

Travis Head has had to wait for years for an opportunity to open for Australia, and now that the chance has arrived he intends to make the most of it, the batsman said after Saturday's five-run win over New Zealand at Dharamsala.

Head, who started opening six years after his 2016 One Day International (ODI) debut, set the tone for the highest-scoring match in World Cup history by hitting 109 off 67 balls in his first match back since fracturing a finger in September.

His 175-run opening partnership with David Warner (81) was the highlight of Australia's 388-run innings. "I think that's been a spot that I guess waited for, obviously, with (former captain Aaron Finch) playing for such a long period and their partnership being so good," Travis told reporters after winning the Player-of-the-Match award. 

Finch and Warner were a longstanding opening duo for Australia in limited-over cricket, and played a major role in the team's 2015 World Cup win. Head made his ODI comeback in February 2022 after a three-year absence, scoring a century against Pakistan as an opener."The limited chance I had I was able to take and sort of waited a couple of years for that spot to open up," Head said. "So, that's never guaranteed and I've got to perform and I'm lucky enough to be able to put a string of a few performances together that hopefully make that a spot where Dave and I have obviously got a great partnership.

Marsh, who replaced an injured Head as an opener, scored 150 in Australia's first four World Cup matches. Australia have won four in a row after losing to India and South Africa, rising to fourth in the table with eight points as they head to Ahmedabad to face defending champions England. 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Travis Head / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

4h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy