Hazlewood, Warner unlikely to take part in Adelaide Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
12 December, 2021

Hazlewood, Warner unlikely to take part in Adelaide Test

As per a report in Foxsports.com.au, the bowler has flown back to his home in Sydney. The report further mentioned that David Warner too is in doubt and the talismanic batter along with South Australian pair Travis Head and Alex Carey have returned home. 

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 05:36 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to take part in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes. The bowler had endured a low-grade side strain in the opening encounter in Gabba, which the hosts won by 9 wickets. 

Jhye Richardson is currently leading the race to replace the 30-year-old in the second Test, which will be played in Adelaide from December 16-20.  

As per a report in Foxsports.com.au, the bowler has flown back to his home in Sydney. The report further mentioned that David Warner too is in doubt and the talismanic batter along with South Australian pair Travis Head and Alex Carey have returned home. 

Warner had hurt his ribs while batting in the first innings of the Gabba Test and Usman Khawaja could take up the opening slot in the absence of the southpaw.  

Meanwhile, the report further stated that Queensland opener Bryce Street is set to be added to the Australian squad and will be a contender for the opening slot as well. 

Street, 23-year-old, played an unbeaten knock of 119 while playing for Australia A against England Lions over the weekend. 

The hosts had produced a clinical display in the opening clash dismantling Joe Root's England in both the departments of the game. 

The visitors were bundled out for 147 in their first innings after opting to bat first. In response, Australia piled 425 and took a massive lead of 278 runs. Root showed some resistance in the second innings, scoring 89 and along with Dawid Malan's 82, England posted 297 on the scoreboard. Australia then wrapped up the show and as expected the hosts then chased down the 20-run target comfortably.     

Cricket / ashes / David Warner / Josh Hazlewood / Australia Cricket Team

