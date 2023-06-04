Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser joins Australia squad

Sports

Reuters
04 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:58 pm

Related News

Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser joins Australia squad

Hazlewood played only three games in the recent Indian Premier League after a side injury flared up while he also grappled with a left Achilles issue.

Reuters
04 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India with Scott Boland set to replace him in the playing XI in the one-off match beginning at The Oval on Wednesday.

Hazlewood played only three games in the recent Indian Premier League after a side injury flared up while he also grappled with a left Achilles issue.

The 32-year-old was hopeful of playing the WTC final but was replaced by Michael Neser in their 15-man squad though Boland is likely to be Australia's third fast bowler alongside skipper Pat Cummins and left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off test match for us," chief of selectors George Bailey said on Sunday.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston," Bailey said referring to the Ashes series against England beginning on June 16.

"With six test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."

Neser and Sean Abbott have abandoned their county duties and have been training with the Australian squad in Beckenham.

"Michael's county form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him," Bailey said.

"He is a great strength to have as part of the fast-bowling group."

Coach Andrew McDonald said the short turnaround between the WTC final and the Ashes series necessitated effective management of their fast-bowling resources.

"We've got the WTC final to play, which we are excited about, but on the back of that we have to quickly turn our attention to England and the Ashes," McDonald told reporters.

"So there'll always be considerations around management... I'd say there'd be some moving parts amongst the quicks."

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Josh Hazlewood / ICC Test Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

5h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

5h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

5h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

6h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

11h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study