Hazard to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell

Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year early, the club said on Saturday, with the winger enduring a dismal four years in LaLiga since his move from Chelsea.

The former Belgium international, 32, joined Real in 2019 and became the Spanish club's most expensive signing in history, but he has been restricted by several injury problems and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard, who made only six league appearances this season and 10 in all competitions, won eight trophies with Real, including the Champions League and two league titles.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023," the club said.

"Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his whole family good luck in this new stage."

Real will take on Athletic Club in their last LaLiga game of the season on Sunday.