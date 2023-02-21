Hathurusingha returns and gets back to work in Mirpur

However, Hathurusingha did not get all the cricketers on the field as most of the senior players were not present in the optional practice session. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

A returning Chandika Hathurusingha, on his arrival in Bangladesh, went straight to work on Tuesday at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National cricket stadium. 

He met with the officials first at the BCB office before entering the field around 11:30 am with BCB's head of programs David Moore.

However, Hathurusingha did not get all the cricketers on the field as most of the senior players were not present in the optional practice session. 

Hathurusingha got to know the newcomers who weren't around when he was Bangladesh's head coach. ODI captain Tamim Iqbal came forward after seeing the old guru and had a little talk. Pacer Ebadat Hossain was also there. 

Hathurusingha's compatriot curator Gamini de Silva and BCB director Khaled Mahmud met Hathurusingha on the field.

