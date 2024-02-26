Hathurusingha to be issued show-cause notice in case of Code of Conduct breach

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha recently slammed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), criticising the role of local players and how the tournament is being run in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

The interview has been the talk of the town and now the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said Hathurusingha would be issued a show-cause notice if there was a breach of Code of Conduct.

"We [Bangladesh] don't have a proper T20 tournament," Hathurusingha said. "This sounds very odd. When I am watching the BPL, I sometimes turn off the TV. Some players are not even of the [required] class. I have a big issue with the current system."

"The ICC need to step in. There has to be some regulations. A player is playing one tournament and then he is playing another tournament. It is like a circus. Players will talk about opportunities, but that's not right. People will lose interest. I have lost interest," he added.

Nazmul attended a function at the Bangladesh Tennis Federation on Friday and spoke to reporters about the issue. He said he is yet to read the interview but Hathurusingha will have to answer the board if there was a breach.

"I haven't read that. But clearly you cannot make such a comment while the tournament is going on without prior permission. We have a written contract which suggests that the coach, selectors and players have to take permission before speaking to the media," he said.

Nazmul said he would find out after a meeting at the BCB headquarters if Hathurusingha was given permission.

About the head coach's "turning off the TV" remark, the BCB boss said, "If you don't know anything inside out, it's difficult to give a right verdict. I need to know whom he blamed and why he turns off the TV. It's difficult to make a comment now."

"This is the first thing and the second thing is that whether he has said anything that gives a negative impression about Bangladesh cricket, its domestic game, players, BPL or international cricket and if that is the case, we will ask him and show-cause him," he said.