Hathurusingha all praise for Test captain Shanto

Sports

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:40 pm

Related News

Hathurusingha all praise for Test captain Shanto

His field placements in the first Test gained a lot of praise. They were often out of the box but rarely he put a foot wrong.

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha praised Najmul Hossain Shanto after he led them to a historic victory over New Zealand in Sylhet three days ago. The Sri Lankan said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will decide whether to make him full-time captain or not but Shanto has a bright future ahead.

His field placements in the first Test gained a lot of praise. They were often out of the box but rarely he put a foot wrong.

"Captaincy and leadership are two things. Captaincy was excellent. He was tactically on the  mark. He was step ahead of the game most of the time. Very impressive field placings as well. Sometimes unorthodox, but very effective," Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the second Test in Mirpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He led from the front with his performance. He was commanding respect, and demanding the standard. I think he has a long future ahead. The decision to appoint him as captain is with the board. They will make that decision when the right time comes. Definitely [a strong contender]," he said. 

It was the first time Bangladesh won a World Test Championship (WTC) point at home. Hathurusingha said the realistic goal for Bangladesh will be to try to win the home Tests this time.

"Realistic goal [in this WTC cycle] would be to try to win all the matches at home. I think We can do that. I said at the start of this series that we aim to play well at home. Then try to compete outside. We have good fast bowlers who will help us compete in different conditions. Our young players are capable of playing in any conditions. We need to prepare. The board has done good things like using Duke balls, and playing on grassy pitches. It has helped develop fast bowlers, and batters who can play fast bowling," he mentioned. 

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

26m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy