Hasanuzzaman overtakes Tamim to become second-fastest centurion

Hasanuzzaman of Partex Sporting Club overtook Tamim Iqbal to become the country's second-fastest centurion in T20 cricket. The skipper of Partex scored 105 off 52 deliveries hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes against Old DOHS at BKSP's No. 3 ground on Monday.

Coming on to bat, Hasanuzzaman had no way but to hit hard as his team needed 200 runs to chase in their relegation league match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20. His valiant effort wasn't enough as the other batsmen failed to accompany him. Partex innings stopped at 176/8 in 20 overs, losing the match by 23 runs.

Earlier, the Old DOHS batters set a new record by scoring 199 runs in front of Partex, losing only two wickets. DOHS' opening batsman Rakin Ahmed scored a career-best 92* runs from just 58 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. Mohaiminul Khan, the captain, also scored 50 runs.

Hasanuzzaman picked up his hundred in 48 balls and overtook Tamim Iqbal to become the second-fastest centurion in T20 cricket. In the 2019 BPL final, Tamim scored a century off 50 balls while playing an unbeaten innings of 141 off 61 balls for Comilla Victorians. This time Hasanuzzaman reached the magic figure playing 2 balls less than him.

Parvez Hossain Emon owns the record of the fastest century in this format. He scored a record 42-ball century against Minister Group Rajshahi for Fortune Barisal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last December. Then there was Tamim who had to leave the place to Hasanuzzaman.

The next two fastest centuries are by Nazmul Hossain Shanto. The left-arm batsman has scored two T20 centuries in 51 and 52 balls respectively.

Hasanuzzaman is the 10th Bangladeshi batsman to score a T20 hundred. Earlier, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Ashraful, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Sabbir Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh Mizanur Rahman scored hundred in this format. Mizanur scored the first century in the league this season.

Tamim Iqbal has a total of three centuries in this format while Shanto bagged two.