Hasan gets maiden Test wicket but Sri Lanka continue to motor along

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 03:03 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After being denied the wickets of both the openers because of some lax fielding, it was Hasan Mahmud himself who contributed to the dismissals of both the Sri Lanka openers in the afternoon session of the second Test in Chattogram but the visitors continued to motor along as they reached 214-2.

Debutant Hasan, in for Nahid Rana, was the pick of the bowlers in the first session too, creating chances. Nishan Madushka was dropped on nine by Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Dimuth Karunaratne was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22 - both off Hasan - and Mehidy Hasan Miraz missed a run-out opportunity. 

Hasan affected a run out in the second session to send back Madushka (57) in the second session. Then he came back into the attack just before tea to deny Karunaratne (86) a hundred. It was his first Test wicket. 

Shakib, who took the new ball as the first-change bowler, bowled two overs in the first session and four in the second, and did not look threatening. The pitch seemed a bit more helpful to the slow bowlers but Bangladesh spinners were not able to utilise that. 

The hosts bolstered their batting by including Shakib and went with two pacers instead of three. On the other hand, Sri Lanka made a forced change, bringing in Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha. 

