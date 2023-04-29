'Hard to say when you don't play much': Hathurusingha unsure about Mustafizur's form

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 01:27 pm

'Hard to say when you don't play much': Hathurusingha unsure about Mustafizur's form

Mustafizur has only three wickets in his last seven ODIs whereas the other pacers have done much better. Hasan Mahmud has a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's last ODI. Ebadot Hossain already has 19 wickets in eight ODIs. 

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 01:27 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mustafizur Rahman exclusively plays white-ball cricket for Bangladesh. The wily left-arm seamer has been under the pump for a while and finally during the Ireland white-ball series, he was dropped from the side in two out of five fixtures. He went wicketless in the three matches he played in the series.

Chances are hard to come by in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well for him and after two tough outings, it looks like Mustafizur will continue to warm the benches for Delhi Capitals.

In his first IPL game this season, he bowled decently until the penultimate over and even got a well-set Rohit Sharma out. But Tim David had his number in the penultimate over and the Aussie big-hitter sealed the game in a space of two deliveries. The next game, he was Delhi's most expensive bowler. 

Mustafizur has only three wickets in his last seven ODIs whereas the other pacers have done much better. Hasan Mahmud has a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's last ODI. Ebadot Hossain already has 19 wickets in eight ODIs. 

But head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is not quite sure about Mustafizur's form as he feels the pacer has not played much recently. 

"Mustafizur out of form? It is difficult to say whether someone is out of form or not if that person has not played many games in recent times," he stated.

"Mustafizur has not played many games recently. Whenever he played here [for Bangladesh], he did well and did his job for the team. So, I need to assess how he performs once he returns [from IPL]," Hathurusingha added.

Mustafizur is expected to join the team in the UK from the IPL where they will play Ireland in a three-match ODI series.

Mustafizur Rahman / Chandika Hathurusingha

