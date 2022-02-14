'Hard to keep away from the game' - Tamim makes debut in commentary box during BPL Eliminator

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:38 pm

Experienced batter Tamim Iqbal made his debut in the commentary box on Monday during the Eliminator match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim is a naturally fluent English speaker and widely regarded as a future commentator after he retires.

Tamim made a guest appearance during Khulna's chase of 190 runs in the Eliminator along with Edward Rainsford. He talked about the match and sounded really comfortable. 

When asked about the new pace sensation, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tamim replied he like Mrittunjoy's attitude. He mentioned that he usually looks for two things in a player - skills and attitude. And Tamim has really been pleased with Mrittunjoy's attitude so far in the tournament. 

Tamim also talked about Will Jacks whom Tamim finds dangerous and a great prospect for the shorter format of the game. 

Tamim is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing BPL season but his team has already bowed out. Tamim said individual success matters little to him if the team fails. 

The southpaw commentated on one of his best friends, Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on the crease. He predicted Mushfiq would go after Benny Howell in the 10th over and Mushfiq did hit two huge sixes off Howell in that over. 

Tamim was then joined by Athar Ali Khan before leaving the commentary box after the 12th over.

Later on, he posted on his Facebook saying "Hard to keep away from the game." 

Tamim hosted a Facebook live show during the pandemic in 2020 and entertained a lot of people during that crisis time. People loved his shows and Tamim did show great promise of being a host and a commentator in the future. And now that he has made his debut in the com-box, the expectations will be high on him to take on the mic after he retires as a player. 

