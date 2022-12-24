'Happy, humbled and excited at the same time': Raza after getting first IPL contract

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has played in a number of international leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Raza, 36, is preparing to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Friday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased him at auction for INR 50 lakhs.

It's no surprise that Raza, who was born in Sialkot, is excited to join the Punjab-based franchise.

"It was part of my thinking that before I hang my boots up, it would be nice to have the IPL on my CV. Alhamdulillah (thank God) it has happened. I am really happy, humble and excited at the same time. I would have [been fine with] any franchise but to have a Punjabi munda in Punjab, it is a great match," Raza told ESPNcricinfo.

"I was in training today. I was calm. Sometimes I was nervous. I went through all the emotions before the auction. We went back to the hotel. Then there was an anti-corruption meeting [while the auction was on]. When it was my turn at the IPL auction, I was moving from one room to another, and the internet got disconnected.

"While it was connecting back again, I started getting a lot of messages from my friends, congratulating me. I said, 'What, I can't see it. Are you guys playing a prank?' They said check the auction. I said I am checking but I haven't even been up there.

"What happened was, by the time I reconnected, I had gone already. So, basically, I didn't see the bid. Maybe that was a good thing actually. I reckon it's a good thing. If I was watching, I would have shouted in the meeting!" Raza added.

This year, Raza has been one of the top performers, particularly in T20s. Raza recently broke former Indian captain Virat Kohli's record for most T20I Player of the Match awards in a calendar year.

Raza has 3109 runs at an average of 23.55 in 158 T20s and 79 wickets.