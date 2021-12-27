'Happy to be in the same team with Mashrafe and Riyad': Tamim

Sports

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 05:14 pm

'Happy to be in the same team with Mashrafe and Riyad': Tamim

Tamim mentioned, "Whether we will be champion or not is a long way off. You can make the best team but the outcome may not be as fruitful as you expect."

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 05:14 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start on January 21 next year. The players' draft of the domestic T20 tournament was been held on December 27.

Before the draft, Dhaka picked national team T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad from outside the draft.

The team under the supervision of BCB recruited Tamim Iqbal for the first call from the draft.

Then in the third call, they took Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the most successful ODI captain of the national team.

These three cricketers are going to play together for the first time in BPL.

Tamim Iqbal talked to the Press after the players' draft. When asked about how he feels playing alongside Mahmudullah and Mashrafe, Tamim Iqbal said, "I am fortunate and glad to be in the same team this time with Mahmudullah and Mashrafe. Winning or losing is not everything in cricket. It is very important to enjoy the game. If one does not enjoy the game, many might deem them as not willing to play. The three of us are in the same team and we will play while enjoying being together."

"Whether we will be champion or not is a long way off. You can make the best team but the outcome may not be as fruitful as you expect. A very good team may not win anything; it depends on how a team is as a unit. I am very happy with the team but we have to play well together," he concluded. 

