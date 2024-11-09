Guardiola confident City will avoid fourth straight loss

Sports

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

Guardiola confident City will avoid fourth straight loss

Guardiola is optimistic City, who trail leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table by two points, can right the ship, saying they were solid in large stretches of their three losses.

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is facing what would be an unwanted managerial first if his team loses their fourth consecutive game when they play at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City were eliminated from the League Cup in a loss to Tottenham Hotspur, suffered a shock 2-1 league loss at Bournemouth and were then thrashed 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday by Portuguese side Sporting, coached by future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Yet Guardiola was optimistic City, who trail leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table by two points, can right the ship, saying they were solid in large stretches of their three losses.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There always is a first time (to lose four straight), hopefully it is not the case," Guardiola told reporters. "Twenty minutes against Fulham we were not good, against Bournemouth we were not good, but the rest of the games we were good. We are good. We will see what happens."

While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17.

The manager will not have Jack Grealish back from injury for Saturday, he said, despite interim England manager Lee Carsley naming Grealish in his squad for the upcoming international break.

John Stones and Ruben Dias, who were also absent on Tuesday, are not expected to return for their clash with Brighton.

"No good news," the manager said. "The same, I think, as Lisbon."

While City midfielder Bernardo Silva said the team are "in a dark place" after their humbling loss in Portugal, Guardiola said his players are not in any need of extra reassurance.

"I don't think so. Of course, we are not used to losing three games in three different competitions but it is football and it has happened," the Catalan said.

"We know the reason why we struggle but we are looking forward to this game and after the international break, and after that a few players will be back and recovered. All the little problems we have with players will be solved. I hope."

With his managerial contract set to expire at the end of this season, Guardiola was asked whether he had a trip to Abu Dhabi to meet with City's owners planned for the international break.

"No," was all he would say on the subject.

Guardiola signed his last two contract extensions during November international breaks.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

5h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

20h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

21h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

3h | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

17h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

19h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

22h | Videos