Grealish left out of England squad for Euro 2024

Jack Grealish was a shock omission from England's Euro 2024 squad as Gareth Southgate axed the Manchester City winger on Thursday after his disappointing end to the season.

Grealish paid the price for a significant dip in form in the second half of this season as he became the most high-profile star to be dropped from Southgate's provisional 33-man squad.

The 28-year-old was an unused substitute during City's FA Cup final defeat against Manchester United in May after being left out of the Premier League champions' title-winning game against West Ham.

Grealish did feature for England as a substitute in their win in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, but it wasn't enough to convince Southgate to give him a seat on the plane to Germany.

The City forward wasn't the only big name to miss out on a place in the England squad as Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Tottenham playmaker James Maddison were also axed.

Maguire was unable to prove his fitness after struggling with a calf injury, while Maddison endured a poor end to the domestic season.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah were the other omissions from Southgate's final 26-man squad.

England's 26-man Euro 2024 squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)