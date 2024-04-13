Grealish back in treble-winning form, says Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Grealish back in treble-winning form, says Guardiola

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances in City's 2022-23 campaign, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists to help his side win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Following a spell on the sidelines this season, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has returned to the form he was in when the club won the treble last term, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Luton Town.

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances in City's 2022-23 campaign, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists to help his side win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

However his playing time has been limited this season due to injuries. Grealish has made 31 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring three goals with three assists.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He returned to action at the end of March and played a key role in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Real Madrid in their first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

"We are really pleased (with Grealish)," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "We miss him. He has to continue until the end in that level.

"He has to improve in some departments, finishing for example, but this is the Jack we know of last season that helped us again to do it.

"This season unfortunately he could not be there (throughout). But I'm pretty sure he has learned the lesson and try to help us in the next half.

"Not (just) next year but the years he has ahead of him for his career (hopefully he) can perform in that level."

Football

Pep Guardiola / Jack Grealish / Premier League / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

23h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

1h | Videos
How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

3h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

20h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

22h | Videos