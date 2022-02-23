Glimpse of hope for Tigers as Miraz,Afif bring target under 90

Bangladesh need 86 more runs to win from the last 20 overs.

Both Miraz and Afif are still unbeaten on 38 and 49 respectively.

Meanwhile. there's some trouble with the floodlights not fully coming on. So there's a delay in play.

5:03 pm

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have built an unbeaten 60-run partnership for the 7th wicket so far and kind of steadied the ship for Bangladesh.

Miraz is unbeaten on 27 while Afif is batting on 35.

But their job isn't done yet. They still need 111 runs to win after 24 overs.

The hosts lost the first six wickets for only 45 runs.

4:22 pm

Fazalhaq Farooqi ran riot as Bangladesh were 5 down within the first 8 overs in their chase in the series opener.

All the first four wickets have been picked up by the 21-year old pacer who recently played for Minister Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Bangladeshi batters seem to have no clue to his bowling where they actually prepared for the spin trio of the visitors.

Farooqi first bagged Litton Das's wicket who was caught behind after a successful review. Skipper Tamim was the next to go trapped LBW, this too was a successful review by the Afghans.

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged LBW in the next over, he reviewed only to lose it.

Debutant Yasir Ali seemed uncomfortable and Farooqi uprooted his off stump.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last to go as he ended up inside-edging it onto his off-stump

The left-arm pacer only playing his second ODI after making his debut against the Netherlands in January this year.

At the time of writing this report, Bangladesh 28 for 5 after 8 overs.