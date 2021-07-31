Gibbs claims BCCI threatening him over KPL

Sports

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 04:25 pm

Related News

Gibbs claims BCCI threatening him over KPL

The Kashmir Premier League is a tournament that was conceived by a Pakistani politician called Shehryar Khan Afridi.

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has claimed that the BCCI is threatening him and doing everything possible to prevent him for playing Kashmir Premier League.

The former Protea opener made the allegations public on his Twitter account, saying: "Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won't allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."

Earlier former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif too had made similar allegations.

"The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won't be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL." - Latif tweeted.

The Kashmir Premier League is a tournament that was conceived by a Pakistani politician called Shehryar Khan Afridi. The tournament will have six teams: Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions are the six teams in the tournament. Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal are the skippers of their respective teams.

Each team will have five players from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The area has remained disputed between India and Pakistan and continues to be the bone of contention between the two neighbours. The matches will be played in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Cricket

Herschelle Gibbs / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house