Gibbs claims BCCI threatening him over KPL

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has claimed that the BCCI is threatening him and doing everything possible to prevent him for playing Kashmir Premier League.

The former Protea opener made the allegations public on his Twitter account, saying: "Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won't allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."

Earlier former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif too had made similar allegations.

"The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won't be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL." - Latif tweeted.

The Kashmir Premier League is a tournament that was conceived by a Pakistani politician called Shehryar Khan Afridi. The tournament will have six teams: Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions are the six teams in the tournament. Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal are the skippers of their respective teams.

Each team will have five players from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The area has remained disputed between India and Pakistan and continues to be the bone of contention between the two neighbours. The matches will be played in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.