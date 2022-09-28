Getting into winning mode boosted our confidence: Nurul

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, who led the side's 2-0 victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 International series in absence of Shakib Al Hasan believes that getting into winning mode will boost them ahead of the upcoming challenges - a tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ahead of this series, Bangladesh had just two wins in nine matches in this year. While one match was washed out, they lost a staggering number of six matches, a thing that put an enormous pressure on them.

Even though their victory against minnow UAE was not entirely convincing one, Sohan said Bangladesh are happy to win those matches for the time being, no matter the manner in which those wins came.

Bangladesh scraped through to win the first game by 7 runs while the 32- run victory in the second and final match looked convincing but Bangladesh's overall performance was not entirely satisfactory one.

"You must see that we have been losing some close matches for the last few days. I think it's good practice as we're back on a winning streak. This confidence will work in New Zealand and the World Cup," Sohan said after he returned to the country along with the team today.

According to Sohan, opportunity to play the International match instead of training in the country would put them in good stead ahead of the mega event like the World Cup.

"Such facilities to play International matches before a big event like the World Cup has boosted our confidence. I got enough practice there. I think the preparation has been good."

Bangladesh experimented with pace bowling in this series with four pacers playing in two matches in UAE. Now their mission is tri-nation series in New Zealand, where Shakib Al Hasan will take over as captain.

Sohan said the experiment in pace bowling was part of their strategic move and this will even continue in New Zealand well. He added that the main goal is to select the best XI for the World Cup.

"Our main goal is the World Cup. And all the things that we are experimenting with are only for the mega event. After going to New Zealand, maybe a decision will be taken on what sort of experiment we'll do."

Bangladesh will leave for New Zealand on September 30. They will kick-off the Tri-nation series with a match against Pakistan on 7 October. The tournament will end with the finals on 14 October.

The Tigers then will head to Australia where they will two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October respectively. Both of the practice matches will be held at the

Alan Border Field in Brisbane. Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 24 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October. Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both of the matches.