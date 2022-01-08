Gerard Pique posts bank statement to hit back over Barcelona salary speculation

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 01:56 pm

Related News

Gerard Pique posts bank statement to hit back over Barcelona salary speculation

Pique has repeatedly insisted that he has taken a pay cut in order to help Barcelona ease its financial issues.

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 01:56 pm
Gerard Pique posts bank statement to hit back over Barcelona salary speculation

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has posted a bank statement to hit back at speculation regarding his salary at the club.

Pique has repeatedly insisted that he has taken a pay cut in order to help Barcelona ease its financial issues but local Spanish media has reported that Pique has just deferred his wages, Goal.com reported.

The Barcelona centre-back has posted a bank statement on his Twitter account and he captioned the post as: "Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends. Here are 50 per cent of my payroll earned on December 30th. Respect yourself a little."

Barcelona has been engulfed in financial troubles and it has seen the club being unable to resign Argentine striker Lionel Messi ahead of the current campaign.

Several other players have also been forced to see their wages cut in order to meet financial fair play rules.

Barcelona is currently in the fifth position in La Liga standings with 31 points from 19 games.

The side will next take on Granada in the competition on Saturday evening.

Football

Gerard Pique / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals