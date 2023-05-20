Gavaskar feels Jaiswal ready for India call-up

Sports

Reuters
20 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Gavaskar feels Jaiswal ready for India call-up

Jaiswal made a 36-ball 50 on Friday to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He climbed to second in the list of top run-scorers with 625 from 14 matches behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis who has 702 from 13.

Reuters
20 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rajasthan Royals' in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to make his international debut for India after a stellar season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), batting great Sunil Gavaskar said.

Jaiswal made a 36-ball 50 on Friday to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He climbed to second in the list of top run-scorers with 625 from 14 matches behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis who has 702 from 13.

The 21-year-old, who this season hit the fastest IPL half-century in 13 balls, also eclipsed Australian Shaun Marsh's 15-year record to become the highest run-getter among uncapped players in a single season.

Former Indian captain Gavaskar said Jaiswal should get his opportunity to represent the country when he is in peak form.

"I think he's ready and should be given a chance," Gavaskar told Star Sports before Friday's match. "When a player is in form and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed.

"There's always doubt - 'Am I ready for international standard?' If your form isn't good at the time, your doubt increases. So it's important to be in form at that time."

Gavaskar said Jaiswal had the right mentality and technique to play for India.

"If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he's an opener, you'd want him to play 15 overs," Gavaskar said.

"If he scores a century, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That's why the way Yashasvi has batted this season has made me happy. He's a technical batter as well."

Rajasthan are fifth in the IPL table and among six teams in contention for the remaining three playoff spots.

Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

6h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities