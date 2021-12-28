Ganguly 'stable' after testing positive for Covid-19

Sports

BSS
28 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:51 pm

Related News

Ganguly 'stable' after testing positive for Covid-19

He was rushed to a Kolkata hospital as a precautionary measure, his brother Snehashish Ganguly confirmed. 

BSS
28 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:51 pm
Sourav Ganguly. Photo/Courtesy
Sourav Ganguly. Photo/Courtesy

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is currently stable after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday night.

He was rushed to a Kolkata hospital as a precautionary measure, his brother Snehashish Ganguly confirmed. 

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, was quoted by PTI as saying. 

This is the third time that Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. 

Earlier in January, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The doctors later stated that he has suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty. 

A couple of weeks later, he felt a similar chest pain that led to the second round of angioplasty during which two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

25m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

30m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

35m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one