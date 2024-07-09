Gambhir replaces Dravid as India head coach

Gautam Gambhir has officially replaced Rahul Dravid as India's head coach on Tuesday. Dravid bid farewell to Rohit Sharma and Co. after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in his final assignment as the Indian side's head coach. In the build-up to the T20 World Cup, the former Indian head coach had already clarified that he won't sign an extension after the recently concluded ICC event.

Former India openers Gambhir and WV Raman were interviewed by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team's head coach's position, last month. Emerging as a frontrunner for the high-profile job, World Cup winner Gambhir recently completed his farewell video for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR mentor masterminded Kolkata's third title triumph in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCC fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Shah confirmed that India will have a new head coach from the white-ball series against Sri Lanka this month. "Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series," Shah had said.