Furious Harmanpreet hits stumps with bat after showing dissent at umpire's decision

In a dramatic moment of the series-deciding third ODI between Bangladesh Women and their Indian counterparts at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, visiting captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the stumps with the bat in anger after being ruled out.

In the 34th over bowled by Nahida Akter, Harmanpreet went down for a sweep off a delivery pitched full on middle and off. The ball lobbed up and Nahida went up in celebration even before the umpire Tanvir Ahmed raised his finger.

As Harmanpreet walked off, she signalled that there was bat involved but in that case it was out anyway because it was caught cleanly by Fahima Khatun at slip.

Harmanpreet had a furious exchange with the umpire and then showed a thumbs-up to the crowd.