Furious Harmanpreet hits stumps with bat after showing dissent at umpire's decision

Sports

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

Furious Harmanpreet hits stumps with bat after showing dissent at umpire's decision

Harmanpreet had a furious exchange with the umpire and then showed a thumbs-up to the crowd. 

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 04:27 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

In a dramatic moment of the series-deciding third ODI between Bangladesh Women and their Indian counterparts at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, visiting captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the stumps with the bat in anger after being ruled out. 

In the 34th over bowled by Nahida Akter, Harmanpreet went down for a sweep off a delivery pitched full on middle and off. The ball lobbed up and Nahida went up in celebration even before the umpire Tanvir Ahmed raised his finger. 

As Harmanpreet walked off, she signalled that there was bat involved but in that case it was out anyway because it was caught cleanly by Fahima Khatun at slip.

Harmanpreet had a furious exchange with the umpire and then showed a thumbs-up to the crowd. 

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur / India Women's Cricket Team / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

3h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

1h | TBS Markets
Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

4h | TBS World
Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results