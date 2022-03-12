Full stop to 'Shakib drama'?

After days of drama, Shakib Al Hasan will be available for selection in Bangladesh's upcoming tour of South Africa. The all-rounder decided to go to South Africa after a long discussion with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Saturday.

It all started when Bangladesh toured South Africa for the last time - in 2017. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, just before the series, took a six-month leave from Tests and after that series, for different reasons, the 34-year-old cricketer missed 18 of the 26 Tests featuring Bangladesh. There were reports that he would once again miss the South Africa Tests and even after not getting picked in the IPL and take another six-month break from Tests.

But on 28 February, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan dismissed them, saying, "Shakib told me that he wanted to play in the IPL. Since that's not happening this year, that means he's playing in the Tests in South Africa and I don't see any other options here."

After a dismal outing in the Afghanistan series especially in the T20Is, Shakib said, "I am disappointed with the way I played the Afghanistan series. I'm not mentally and physically prepared to play international cricket at the moment. I felt like a passenger in the Afghanistan series."

Shakib further stated that he should not play the South Africa series given his mental condition. Shakib then flew to the UAE for personal business on 6 March.

After Shakib's statement, an enraged BCB president questioned the former's commitment to the team. "I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn't have given his name in the IPL [auction]. But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? I absolutely do not understand this," Nazmul Hassan said.

Just 24 hours after Hassan's statement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to grant Shakib a break from all forms of cricket until 30 April.

The drama did not stop. A day later, the BCB gave Shakib an all-format contract despite already missing a fair amount of Test cricket in the recent past. Selector Abdur Razzak said, "A player of Shakib's stature can't just be left out if he doesn't leave himself."

The BCB was supposed to discuss with Shakib his future plans and then make a decision. But his inclusion in the contracts meant that it was never going to exclude Shakib from the plans.

Shakib returned home on 11 March from the UAE and was supposed to meet the board president on the same day. But the meeting took place a day later and there was once again a twist in the tale.

The all-rounder himself confirmed that he would be available from the South Africa tour itself after a long discussion with the BCB president.

"Before today, I spoke to [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai a couple of days ago too. As I am given a three-format contract, I will be available for selection in all three formats. The board will decide when I will be rested. I am available for selection in the South Africa tour," Shakib said.

"Now that I've sat with the board & we've seen a one-year plan, I think it's going to be easier for me. I am available for all the formats including the South Africa tour," Shakib added.

"Shakib is mentally a bit disturbed and is having trouble in making decisions. I think we should support him in this situation. He has made himself available for all the formats. We'll rest him if the necessity arrives as playing all formats can get tiresome" said the BCB president.