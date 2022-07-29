France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

Sports

BSS
29 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

According to the Spanish press reports, the two clubs have hammered out a deal worth 50 million euros ($50.7 million) that includes an extra 10 million euros in bonuses.

BSS
29 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 02:58 pm
France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed a move to Barcelona from Sevilla, both clubs announced on Thursday, without giving details on the length or cost of the deal.

"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts," the Catalan club said in a statement.

According to the Spanish press reports, the two clubs have hammered out a deal worth 50 million euros ($50.7 million) that includes an extra 10 million euros in bonuses.

It will be Barca's fifth signing of the pre-season after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds in addition to AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Chelsea Danish central defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

An agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla appeared to be close last weekend, but Spanish media underlined the key role played by Barca coach Xavi Hernandez in the arrival of Kounde.

The 23-year-old is recovering from groin surgery following an operation last month but is expected to be available for the start of the new season.

Kounde joined Sevilla in 2019 from Bordeaux. He won the Europa League in his first season in Spain, and has played 11 times for France.

Barcelona have also prolonged the contract of French winger Ousmane Dembele until 2024.

Football

Jules Kounde / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

5h | Food
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

5h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

5h | Panorama
Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

6h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

6h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

6h | Videos
Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons