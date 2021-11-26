Four Tigers back in hut before Day 1 Lunch

Sports

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

Four Tigers back in hut before Day 1 Lunch

The top 3 batters of Bangladesh scored 14 runs each while captain Mominul departed for 6 runs.

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 12:12 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Pakistan have completely dominated the first session of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The hosts struggled drastically in the morning session in a rather flat track of Chattogram.

Babar Azam has been brilliant with his bowling changes and field placements. 

While Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone for the visitors with the wicket of Saif Hassan deceiving the opener, Hasan Ali bagged the wicket of Saif's opening partner Shadman Islam after two lives he got early in the day.

Faheem Ashraf had the opportunity to grab the wicket of Nazmul Hassan Shanto, which he rightly did so. Tigers' captain Mominul Haque, who has an excellent record in Chattogram, threw his wicket away to off-spinner Sajid Khan with a catch behind the wicket by Mohammad Rizwan. 

The top 3 batters of Bangladesh scored 14 runs each while captain Mominul departed for 6 runs.

Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim is in the crease with Liton Das to build a big partnership for the team. 

Mushfiqur 5 (40)* and Liton 11 (32)* will try not to give their wickets away after the Lunch in second session.

 

Bangladesh: 69-4 (28 ov)

 

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and chose to bat first. Bangladesh's Yasir Ali had been handed his Test cap. There was a debut for Pakistan also in Abdullah Shafique.

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

28m | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

3h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

1h | Analysis
Photo: TBS

A handful of cosy, delicious winter memories

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

15h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

15h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?