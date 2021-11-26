Four Tigers back in hut before Day 1 Lunch

Pakistan have completely dominated the first session of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The hosts struggled drastically in the morning session in a rather flat track of Chattogram.

Babar Azam has been brilliant with his bowling changes and field placements.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone for the visitors with the wicket of Saif Hassan deceiving the opener, Hasan Ali bagged the wicket of Saif's opening partner Shadman Islam after two lives he got early in the day.

Faheem Ashraf had the opportunity to grab the wicket of Nazmul Hassan Shanto, which he rightly did so. Tigers' captain Mominul Haque, who has an excellent record in Chattogram, threw his wicket away to off-spinner Sajid Khan with a catch behind the wicket by Mohammad Rizwan.

The top 3 batters of Bangladesh scored 14 runs each while captain Mominul departed for 6 runs.

Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim is in the crease with Liton Das to build a big partnership for the team.

Mushfiqur 5 (40)* and Liton 11 (32)* will try not to give their wickets away after the Lunch in second session.

Bangladesh: 69-4 (28 ov)

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and chose to bat first. Bangladesh's Yasir Ali had been handed his Test cap. There was a debut for Pakistan also in Abdullah Shafique.