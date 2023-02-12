Fortune doesn't favour Barishal as Rangpur eliminate them

Nurul Hasan's Rangpur Riders eliminated Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal from the ongoing BPL as Rangpur cruised to a target of 171 with three balls to spare.

Barishal looked set for a much bigger total but ended up scoring 170 despite losing only three wickets. In reply, Shamim Hossain's career-best 71 helped Rangpur make it into the second qualifier where they will take on the loser of the first qualifier.

Barishal opted for a new opening pair - something they have often done in the tournament - with new recruit Andre Fletcher opening the innings with Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fletcher could not get going in his first innings this season but Miraz made good use of the opportunity up top.

Miraz added 69 off 7.4 overs with Mahmudullah (34 off 21) before the latter was dismissed. Miraz got out to Shanaka not long after but not before a fine 69 off 48 balls which was studded with nine fours and a six.

Despite not picking up wickets, Rangpur bowlers at the death pulled things back slightly by not giving away too many runs. The everlasting DJ Bravo bowled an excellent spell at the death albeit without a wicket.

Karim Janat (33* off 25) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (17* off 10) managed to get two big overs off Dasun Shanaka and Hasan Mahmud to score 44 off the last five overs.

Defending 171, skipper Shakib Al Hasan started off with a wicket maiden, a beginning that Rangpur didn't expect. There was a change in the Rangpur batting order as well as they had a slightly out-of-touch Shamim Hossain bat at number three.

The move paid dividends as he added 61 off just 6.3 overs with Rony Talukder (29 off 17) to keep them right on track. Shamim played the role of an anchor well and added another quick 35 with captain Nurul Hasan (18 off 13). When the latter got out, Rangpur required 75 to win off nine overs with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shanaka and Bravo to come.

Shamim kept Rangpur in the game with little but crucial partnerships but his dismissal in the 17th over on 71 off 51 and the one of Bravo soon after had them in a bit of trouble, needing 20 off 2.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

But Shanaka and Mahedi Hasan remained till the end to ensure they didn't make things difficult for themselves. Rangpur needed eight off the last over bowled by Kamrul Islam. Mahedi struck two fours off the second and the third ball of the over to seal the deal.

Shakib admitted that they were a few runs short. "The position we were in after 15 overs, we should have got 10-15 more. We should have scored 180-190. We couldn't bat the way we wanted to in the last five overs. We fought well. It was a good wicket to bat on. Was tough to defend on this wicket. We expected more but it didn't happen," he said.

Rangpur captain Nurul said that they would be ready for whichever team comes their way.

"Boys played really well. We have been performing as a team. The wicket was very good, We had the belief we would chase it. We need to perform as a unit and we are doing it. I think whichever team will come, we will be ready for them," he said.